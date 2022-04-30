J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.24.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

