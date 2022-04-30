Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JCIC stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 971,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 671,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 620,281 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 461,043 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

