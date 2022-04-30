JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,280. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAKK. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

