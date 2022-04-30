JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 69,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. JanOne has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

