Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post $180.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.53 million and the highest is $187.90 million. Janus International Group posted sales of $152.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year sales of $862.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Janus International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,260,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.