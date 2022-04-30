JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Update

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JATT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. JATT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

JATT Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

