JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Up 65.2% in April

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 8,603,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,241,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

