Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.33. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.