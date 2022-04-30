JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.98.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 260,765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

