Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Down 38.5% in April

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 159,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 977,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jiuzi stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $49.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Jiuzi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

