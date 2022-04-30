John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. 91,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,853. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

