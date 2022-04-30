John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in April

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:HTD opened at $24.98 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2,994.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

