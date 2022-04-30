John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in April

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:HTD opened at $24.98 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
