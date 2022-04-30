Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on JYNT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.27. Joint has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

