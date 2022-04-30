Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOSMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,944. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Josemaria Resources from C$1.55 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

