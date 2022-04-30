Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.30. 194,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,283. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $273.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after buying an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

