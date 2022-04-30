Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper reported mixed first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company is benefiting from strong execution across its product management and go-to-market organizations. Juniper has acquired WiteSand, a leader in cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. The acquisition has brought a skilled engineering team to Juniper, which boosts its efforts to deliver an innovative NAC solution as part of its AI-driven enterprise portfolio. However, the company is experiencing supply headwinds resulting in extended lead times and higher logistics and component costs. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have spearheaded innovation. An uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers remain concerns.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.