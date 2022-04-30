Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.06. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

