KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 138,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

