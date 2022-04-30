Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.25. Kaman has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

