Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 1,550,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Karora Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 38,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRRGF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.