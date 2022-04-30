KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE KB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 245.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

