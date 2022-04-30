KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
NYSE KB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.47%.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
