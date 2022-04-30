KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY22 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

KBR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get KBR alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.