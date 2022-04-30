Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.