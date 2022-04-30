Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.