Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $42.63.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

