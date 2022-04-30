Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €136.00 ($146.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,843.40.

Kerry Group stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

