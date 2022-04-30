Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Increased to £137 by Analysts at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from £136 ($173.34) to £137 ($174.61) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRYAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($136.56) to €122.00 ($131.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €128.00 ($137.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,843.40.

Kerry Group stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $153.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

