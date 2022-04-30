Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the March 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of Keyence stock traded down $13.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779. Keyence has a one year low of $389.50 and a one year high of $711.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.39.

Get Keyence alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYCCF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.