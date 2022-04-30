Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 1,138,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after buying an additional 472,980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 153,395 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.