Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KRC traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 1,138,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 620,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 267,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

