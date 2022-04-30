Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Kingfisher stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

