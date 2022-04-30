Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

