Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Guy Le Bel Buys 100,000 Shares

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Director Guy Le Bel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,500.

Shares of KTR opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

