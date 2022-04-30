Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Director Guy Le Bel Buys 100,000 Shares

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Director Guy Le Bel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,500.
Shares of KTR opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market cap of C$12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69.
