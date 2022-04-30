Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.