Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.