Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Shares of KGX opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business has a fifty day moving average of €64.84 and a 200 day moving average of €82.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

