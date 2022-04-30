Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.31 ($97.11).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

