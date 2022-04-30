Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.31 ($97.11).

FRA:KGX opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

