Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,569,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 839,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 529,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 726,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 296,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

