Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.
KRG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.
About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.