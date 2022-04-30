KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE KIO opened at $13.58 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

