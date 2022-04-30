KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE KIO opened at $13.58 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
