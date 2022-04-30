KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.93 to $6.03 EPS.

KLAC traded down $13.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.75.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

