KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.93 to $6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $13.50 on Friday, hitting $319.26. 2,425,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

