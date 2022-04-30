Knowles’ (KN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Knowles has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Knowles’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

