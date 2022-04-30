Knowles (NYSE:KN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

KN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 1,958,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

