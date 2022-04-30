Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.20 million.

KN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 1,958,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,121. Knowles has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

