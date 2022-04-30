Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 44.9% in April

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,811. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

