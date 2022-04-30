KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

