Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in April

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($207.53) to €189.00 ($203.23) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($204.30) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.