Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PHG stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($31.40) to €26.50 ($28.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.38) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

