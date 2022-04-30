Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.