Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in April

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.5221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 13.24%.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.